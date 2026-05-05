Following a successful premiere run in London with multiple sold-out screenings, Transforming the Beautiful Game: The Clyde Best Story is coming to the Tampa Bay area for a special three-night run, May 7–9.

Screening at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg, the documentary tells the story of Clyde Best, a trailblazing Bermudian footballer who became one of the first Black stars of modern English football with West Ham United, before continuing his career in North America.

With soccer continuing to grow across Florida and the U.S., the film offers a compelling look at the early pioneers who helped shape the game here—making it a strong local storytelling opportunity around sports culture, diversity, and the global roots of soccer in North America.

Screening Details:

Transforming the Beautiful Game: The Clyde Best Story

Hough Hall, Palladium Theater

253 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg,

• Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 PM

• Friday, May 8 at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 PM

clydebest.com