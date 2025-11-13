Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations Masters Cup Returns Bigger & Better

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: City of Treasure Island

The City of Treasure Island’s signature event is making a triumphant comeback after last year’s cancellation from Hurricanes Helene & Milton.

The Sanding Ovations Masters Cup will run November 20–23, with an Encore Weekend on November 29–30, promising more activities, artistry, and family fun than ever before.

This year’s festival adds new attractions, including children’s kite flying and sand sculpting lessons on Saturday, November 22, at 1pm & 1:30pm, plus an additional international sculptor joining the competition.

Visitors can enjoy massive sand sculptures, a colorful kite festival, fireworks on November 22, and live entertainment both weekends. More than 80 food and retail vendors will be on-site serving up coastal flavors and unique finds.

The 2025 theme, “The Gallery of Sand,” features sand-carved masterpieces inspired by iconic works of art. In a special partnership with The Dali Museum, participating sculptors will receive a free visit to the museum to inspire their creations.

Admission is free, and visitors can find full details on parking, schedules, and VIP packages at SandingOvationsMastersCup.com.