True Food Kitchen is CHEF CRAFTED. INGREDIENT OBSESSED. They believe in the power of whole, real food. They partner with each of their growers, ranchers and producers so that every ingredient meets their TRUE standards. That means better food for you, your family, and the planet.

They are able to cater to all guests from vegetarian, vegan, gluten conscious, or anyone just looking for a delicious meal.

True Food Kitchen, 3645 Midtown Dr, Tampa

(813) 327-4455

https://www.instagram.com/livetruefood?igsh=MWNkanBtcmFsZm1tMA== [instagram.com]

Truefoodkitchen.com

