Tui T. Sutherland's Wings of Fire: The Hybrid Prince Launches a Bold New Arc in Book 16

We chat with Tui about her new book.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Scholastic Books

Author Tui T. Sutherland returns with The Hybrid Prince, the 16th book in the #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling Wings of Fire series, launching a whole new arc for the beloved dragon adventure franchise.

The series now has more than 35 million copies in print, available in 16 languages, with 10 graphic novel adaptations and more on the way.

For more information, visit TuiBooks.com.

