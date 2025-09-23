Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
U.S. Chamber Report: AI Adoption Surges Among Small Businesses

A new U.S. Chamber of Commerce report shows small businesses are rapidly adopting generative AI and crypto to innovate, streamline operations, and drive growth.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: U.S. Chamber of Commerce

A new report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reveals a quiet transformation happening on Main Street: small businesses are rapidly embracing advanced technologies — especially generative AI and crypto — to transform how they operate and grow.

We're discussing more with the senior vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center, Jordan Crenshaw.

For more information, visit USChamber.com.

