Ultimate Luxury Guide

We talk with Emily about some great Christmas gifts.
Not everyone’s sticking to socks and scented candles this season. For those with champagne wishes and a taste for glam, TV host and style expert Emily Loftiss is here with a holiday gift list inspired by the iconic phrase from Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

ARTFUL LIVING — Bold, whimsical pieces that transform the home into a showplace

SMART BEAUTY — High-tech self-care that delivers real results

ICONIC ESCAPES — Elevated travel ideas for those who crave style and sophistication

EVERYDAY GLAM — Fashion-forward finds that balance luxury and ease

