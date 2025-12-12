Ultimate Luxury Guide

Not everyone’s sticking to socks and scented candles this season. For those with champagne wishes and a taste for glam, TV host and style expert Emily Loftiss is here with a holiday gift list inspired by the iconic phrase from Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

ARTFUL LIVING — Bold, whimsical pieces that transform the home into a showplace

SMART BEAUTY — High-tech self-care that delivers real results

ICONIC ESCAPES — Elevated travel ideas for those who crave style and sophistication

EVERYDAY GLAM — Fashion-forward finds that balance luxury and ease

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: MacKenzie-Childs, Philips Lumea IPL, Cunard

