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ULTIMATE TAILGATING with Ovie Mughelli, Former All-Pro NFL Star & TV Analyst

Former NFL All-Pro Ovie gives us his picks to watch to watch football this year in style!
Gameday Ready | Morning Blend
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Former NFL All-Pro fullback and sports analyst Ovie Mughelli shares his tailgating playbook for making football season more fun. He offers crowd-pleasing food ideas, tips for enjoying game-day favorites without letting heartburn sideline the celebration and simple ways to create the ultimate viewing experience—whether fans are at the stadium or watching from home.

For more information visit: www.TipsOnTV.com [tipsontv.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: PEPCID®, TCL

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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