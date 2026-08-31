ULTIMATE TAILGATING with Ovie Mughelli, Former All-Pro NFL Star & TV Analyst

Former NFL All-Pro fullback and sports analyst Ovie Mughelli shares his tailgating playbook for making football season more fun. He offers crowd-pleasing food ideas, tips for enjoying game-day favorites without letting heartburn sideline the celebration and simple ways to create the ultimate viewing experience—whether fans are at the stadium or watching from home.

For more information visit: www.TipsOnTV.com [tipsontv.com]

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