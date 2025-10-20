(un)cancer Launches Comfort Wear & Oral Care Products to Support Patients Through Treatment

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: (un)cancer

(un)cancer is working to make life a little easier for patients undergoing cancer treatment with a new line of comfort wear and oral care products designed specifically for people receiving chemotherapy, radiation, and other medical treatments.

The comfort wear line includes tops and bottoms for women and tops for men made from a blend of 50% organic bamboo and 50% organic cotton. The apparel features zippers for port access during treatment, side zippers for medical exams, and is OEKO-TEX certified with hypoallergenic dyes and a no-contact zipper system.

The line also includes beanie hats, baseball caps, and a port protector pad to reduce discomfort from seatbelts or crossbody straps.

All items are treated with an anti-microbial coating tested for performance under AATCC 100 standards.

Their oral care products — including toothpaste, mouth rinse, dry mouth candies, remineralization gel pens, and lip balm — address common oral side effects of cancer treatment, helping patients maintain oral health without the need for a prescription.

(un)cancer also works to bridge the gap between oncology and dentistry, offering patient checklists on their website to help with side effect management and continuity of care.

For more information, visit uncancer.com. Use code TBMB15 for 15% off your purchase!