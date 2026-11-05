David "Debo" Herb hand-cuts art from ethically sourced, authentic used license plates, has created work for well-known bands and artists, and accepts custom orders, including pieces made from customers’ plates.
Viewers can find David "Debo" Herb on Facebook and Instagram at License Plate Stuff or at Pier 60 and some BayCare Sound concerts.
Unique License Plate Artwork
David "Debo" Herb hand-cuts art from ethically sourced, authentic used license plates, has created work for well-known bands and artists, and accepts custom orders, including pieces made from customers’ plates.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com