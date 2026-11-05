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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Unique License Plate Artwork

License Plate Stuff | Morning Blend
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David "Debo" Herb hand-cuts art from ethically sourced, authentic used license plates, has created work for well-known bands and artists, and accepts custom orders, including pieces made from customers’ plates.
Viewers can find David "Debo" Herb on Facebook and Instagram at License Plate Stuff or at Pier 60 and some BayCare Sound concerts.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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