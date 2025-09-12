Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
USF Bulls Climb Into Top 20 After Gators Upset, Face No. 5 Miami This Weekend

The USF Bulls are getting ready to take on the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday, September 13! We're getting you ready for the game with legendary USF Bulls broadcaster, Jim Lighthall.
The University of South Florida Bulls are riding high after a stunning upset last weekend, defeating the Florida Gators in Gainesville and breaking into the Top 20 national rankings.

Now, the question is whether they can keep the momentum going against another in-state powerhouse — the fifth-ranked Miami Hurricanes — in a highly anticipated interstate showdown this weekend.

We're getting you ready for the game with Jim Lighthall, the legendary USF broadcaster who’s been with the program since its inception 29 years ago.

The USF Bulls take on the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, September 13 at 4:30pm at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. For more information, visit GoUSFBulls.com.

