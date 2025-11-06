Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
USF Bulls Look to Bounce Back in Tonight's Game Against UTSA

We're previewing Thursday's USF Bulls football game against the UTSA Roadrunners.
Coming off a bye week and still feeling the sting of a narrow 34-31 loss to Memphis, the USF Bulls are set to host UTSA in a Thursday night showdown at Raymond James Stadium. The game promises more than just football action — it’s also USF’s Salute to Service game.

The Bulls will honor Captain Russell Everitt, a standout offensive lineman from USF’s first football teams who now commands the USS Essex and its crew of 2,000 sailors. His tribute will be featured on the stadium scoreboard during the game.

Fans can take part in Seats for Soldiers by calling 1-800-GoBulls to donate tickets for service members.

The USF Bulls will take on the UTSA Roadrunners at 7:30pm on Thursday, November 6 at Raymond James Stadium. The tailgate starts at 4:30pm in parking lot 6D.

Thursday’s events also include SportsCenter on Campus, broadcasting live from outside the Marshall Student Center from 2 – 3pm.

