USF Bulls Riding High After Season-Opening Win, Set for Gators Showdown

Fresh off a thrilling 34–7 victory over Boise State in their season opener, the University of South Florida Bulls are keeping momentum as they head into Week 2.

This Saturday, USF will travel to Gainesville for a 4:15 p.m. kickoff against the Florida Gators. This matchup is anticipated to be one of the most exciting early-season tests for the Bulls.

We're getting more insight into this season with famed announcer for the USF Bulls Radio Network, Jim Lighthall.

