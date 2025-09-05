Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

USF Bulls Riding High After Season-Opening Win, Set for Gators Showdown

We're talking with famed announcer for the USF Bulls Radio Network, Jim Lighthall.
USF Bulls | Morning Blend
Posted

Fresh off a thrilling 34–7 victory over Boise State in their season opener, the University of South Florida Bulls are keeping momentum as they head into Week 2.

This Saturday, USF will travel to Gainesville for a 4:15 p.m. kickoff against the Florida Gators. This matchup is anticipated to be one of the most exciting early-season tests for the Bulls.

We're getting more insight into this season with famed announcer for the USF Bulls Radio Network, Jim Lighthall.

For tickets and more information, visit GoUSFBulls.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com