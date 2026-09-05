USF Football | Season Opener

USF football is entering an exciting new chapter, and Rob Higgins gave us an inside look at what’s ahead for Bulls Nation. As USF Athletics CEO, Higgins talked about the momentum surrounding the program, the vision for the future, and what fans can expect as a new season gets underway. From the arrival of head coach Brian Hartline to the continued growth of USF Athletics, there’s a clear sense that the Bulls are building something special.

And the excitement extends well beyond the football field. Higgins discussed the changing landscape of college athletics and USF’s plans to position itself for long-term success. With a brand-new on-campus stadium rising and major investments transforming USF Athletics, the message is clear: the Bulls aren’t just preparing for another football season… they’re building toward the future.

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