Meet USF's First-Ever CEO of Athletics, Rob Higgins

The University of South Florida is making headlines with the announcement of Rob Higgins as its first-ever CEO of Athletics, bringing two decades of sports leadership to the Bulls program.

Higgins has served as executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission since 2004, successfully positioning the region as one of the nation's premier destinations in sports and entertainment, including hosting two Super Bowls, a College Football Playoff National Championship, and a long list of other high-profile events during his tenure.

Higgins, a former USF Athletics staff member, becomes the first USF alum to lead the department.

For more information, visit GoUSFBulls.com.

