Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble at the Straz Center

Straz Center's Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble (VCAE) is an exciting creative artistic experience bringing together members of our Veteran and Active Military with members of our Civilian community, in a safe, shared experience of building understanding and camaraderie. This program annually culminates in a moving performance open to the public. The public is welcome to a Meet & Greet on Sept. 5, 2 to 4 p.m. at Straz Center where attendees will meet instructors, VCAE members and other interested participants as they learn about the program.

VCAE combines elements of the performing and visual arts with the intention of working towards the creation of a performance piece and expanding the opportunity for training and inspirational participation. The Ensemble is a collaboration of those interested in the arts and in creating bonds with others. VCAE empowers veterans to participate in an artistic experience that can support and enrich their wellbeing, aiding reintegration back into civilian life. It is designed to create an opportunity for our civilian members to gain a deeper understanding of the veteran experience and engage with former active military. The program and event are completely free. Registration for the Meet & Greet is requested, by signing up at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2526-season/veteran/vcae-meet-and-greet/ [strazcenter.org] More information is available at www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org] and by emailing communityprograms@strazcenter.org.

