Visit St. Pete/Clearwater - Gulfside Resorts

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit St. Pete - Clearwater

Nestled on ¾ acre of lush tropical gardens and fronting the fine, white sands of the Gulf of Mexico, Gulfside Resorts is a well-preserved enclave of historic “Old Florida” style cottages in the heart of Indian Rocks Beach. The cottages offer a truly personal and exceptional escape, each well-appointed and exuding its own unique charm. Inviting guests to relax into a true sense of place and calm. Whether unwinding poolside, strolling to the water’s edge, or firing up the barbecue to “chill and grill” with friends, the experience here is all about the most private and memorable beach getaway.

GulfsideResorts.com

For more great staycation ideas go to visitstpeteclearwater.com