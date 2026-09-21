Visit Tampa Theatre this Fall!

There’s a lot happening at Tampa Theatre this fall! After seven months of restoration work, the Historic Duncan Auditorium is reopening in just a few weeks with restored paint and plaster, upgraded plumbing and HVAC, and new sound and lighting systems, preserving the character of the 100-year-old movie palace while preparing it for its next century. The Theatre’s Centennial Celebration runs Oct. 10-15, with a public open house, special screenings of classic films, and a 100th birthday party on Oct. 15 featuring live music, special guests, and a screening of the silent comedy "Sherlock Jr." with live accompaniment from the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra and the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. The centennial also brings a new book: Tampa historian Andrew T. Huse’s final work, "Tampa Theatre: A Century of Stories."

The 272-page book chronicles the Theatre’s remarkable 100-year journey, from its 1926 opening and near-demolition to its rescue, rebirth and future, with more than 200 photos and illustrations. And once the birthday candles are blown out, there’s barely time to catch our breath before Tampa Theatre gets spooky! The 14th annual "A Nightmare on Franklin Street" series, presented by Bank of America, runs Oct. 19-31, with classic horror movies, local filmmakers, ghost tours, and Mummy & Me family screenings.

To get tickets and find more information, visit tampatheatre.org.

