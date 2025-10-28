Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
¡VIVA! Celebrates 1920s with All-Inclusive Event Supporting Ybor City History Society

¡VIVA! will transport you back to Ybor City in the 1920s. This fun, costume-optional event is all in support of the Ybor City Historical Society.
¡VIVA! transports guests back to Ybor City in the 1920s when the cigar industry and social scene were booming, and prohibition wasn’t slowing anyone down.

This costume optional, all-inclusive event will give patrons a taste of history, all in support of the Ybor City Historical Society, dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating Ybor’s unique cultural heritage.

¡VIVA! is happening on Friday, November 7 starting at 7pm at the J.C. Newman Cigar Factory.

Tickets are available at YborMuseum.org/Events-Programs.

