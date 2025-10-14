Voodoo Vendor Village Expands to Five Blocks for Halloween on Central

LocalShops1 is offering more opportunities for businesses to be a part of this year’s Halloween on Central festival, taking place Sunday, October 26 from noon to 5pm. The Voodoo Vendor Village is expanding from four blocks to five blocks, which means more opportunities for creativity, shopping, and for local businesses to take part in this spooky celebration.

The Voodoo Vendor Village will cover Central Avenue between 16th and 21st streets, featuring local makers and small businesses, food trucks, candy stations, and more. Festival-goers are encouraged to come in costume and stroll through the village and beyond. Halloween on Central extends nearly two miles of the city on Central Avenue from 31st Street to Dr. MLK Jr. (9th) Street. Admission to this family-friendly event is free.

The Voodoo Vendor Village brings the best of the best. Local boutiques like Dark Cycle Clothing, SeaMonkey Brand & Apparel, and Sandbar Clothing Co. will showcase their latest designs, while artists from Baywater Creative to Monarch Vista Studio will feature handmade pieces ranging from pottery and resin art to whimsical stickers and prints.

Foodies, get ready! Food trucks and snack vendors will line the street, including Gigglewaters, Main Street Boys Homemade Empanadas, Florida Roasted Corn, and Slider Guys, plus sweet stops like Candy Crush Freeze Dried Candy and Sweet Lady Dayne. Refreshments are covered too, with Beech Kombucha, Mother Kombucha, and The Mad Mango offering a variety of sips.

The Village also includes pet-friendly vendors like Doggie Paws Barkery, Boujiee Pets, and Magni’s Munchies and More, as well as nonprofits such as Friends of Strays and RMHC Tampa Bay, making it a community-centered celebration.

For more information, visit LocalShops1.com.