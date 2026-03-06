Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vrbo Survey Reveals the Biggest Group Travel Pet Peeves and How To Avoid Them This Spring Break

We show you how Vrbo can help you save on a spring break trip.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Vrbo

Spring break is right around the corner, and for the millions of travelers planning trips with friends and family, a new survey from VRBO has some important findings.

The survey identified the biggest group travel pet peeves and how to avoid them — keeping your spring break fun and drama-free.

VRBO travel expert Melanie Fish is sharing key takeaways from the survey, along with tips on how groups can navigate everything from budget conversations to finding the right vacation rental.

For more information and to search vacation rentals, download the VRBO app.

