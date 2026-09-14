Wagamama Tampa debuts its biggest menu yet. Wagamama has rolled out its biggest menu yet at its Water Street Tampa location, introducing 26 new dishes and 15 Asian-inspired drinks as part of the restaurant’s evolving U.S. experience. The expanded menu features new shareable options including Wagyumama® Sliders, Bao Bun Tacos, Korean BBQ Wings and Salt + Pepper Calamari, along with new ramen, poke bowls and salads. Guests can also customize their own ramen and salads based on their preferred proteins, flavors and toppings.

The beverage menu gets an update, too, with new Wagaritas® and Wagatinis®, including the Thai Chili Wagarita, Ube Espresso Martini and Lychee Martini, plus several new non-alcoholic options. The new menu is available now at wagamama Tampa, 1050 Water St. For the complete menu and additional information, visit wagamama.us.

