Wearable ART 20

Each year, Dunedin Fine Art Center’s wearable ART is Tampa Bay’s ultimate art fashion show. Now in its 20th year, DFAC’s wearable ART designers have amazed audiences with wearable works of art that incorporate unconventional materials, wild theatrics, kinetic illusions, and much more.

This consistently sold-out runway show is a state-of-the-art production, and we are seeking artist-designers of comparable excellence. We are looking for wearable art that is visionary in both theme and appearance, created by artists who take risks and have a track record of high-quality work.

You can find out more at dfac.org/events.