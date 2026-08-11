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Wearable ART 20

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Each year, Dunedin Fine Art Center’s wearable ART is Tampa Bay’s ultimate art fashion show. Now in its 20th year, DFAC’s wearable ART designers have amazed audiences with wearable works of art that incorporate unconventional materials, wild theatrics, kinetic illusions, and much more.

This consistently sold-out runway show is a state-of-the-art production, and we are seeking artist-designers of comparable excellence. We are looking for wearable art that is visionary in both theme and appearance, created by artists who take risks and have a track record of high-quality work.

You can find out more at dfac.org/events.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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