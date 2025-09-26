Weekend Warmup: Things To Do in Tampa Bay September 26 - 28

Your Weekend Warmup for September 26 - 28
Bucs Charity Tailgate
- Sunday, September 28
- Tailgate starts at 9am
- Bucs vs Eagles kickoff at 1pm
- 4005 N Himes Avenue in Tampa - one block from Raymond James Stadium
- WhatTheBuc.net
Oktoberfest
- Friday, September 26 from 5 - 10pm
- Saturday, September 27 from noon - 10pm
- The German-American Society Friendship of Pinellas County - 8098 66th Street N in Pinellas Park
- GermanTampaBay.com/Oktoberfest
Fall Kickoff at Kerby's Nursery
- Saturday, September 27 from 9am - 5pm
- Kerby's Nursery & Landscaping - 2311 South Parsons Avenue in Seffner
- Eventbrite.com
National Day of Ghost Hunting
- Saturday, September 27 - tours at 5pm, 6pm, & 7pm
- Mari Jean Hotel - 2349 Central Avenue in St. Pete
- SpiritsofStPete.com
Hauntizaar 2025: Handmade Halloween Bazaar
- Saturday, September 27 from 10am - 3pm
- St Petersburg Shuffleboard Club - 559 Mirror Lake Drive N in St. Pete
- Facebook.com
JAWS in Concert
- Saturday, September 27 at 7:30pm
- Sunday, September 28 at 2pm
- Mahaffey Theater - 400 1st Street S in St. Pete
- FloridaOrchestra.org
Shrimp, Shellfish & Spice
- Saturday, September 27 from 1 - 8pm
- Lakeland Square Mall - 3800 US Hwy 98 N in Lakeland
- SaturdayShoppes.com
Glow Pop-Up Pickleball
- Friday, September 26 from 6 - 10pm (lessons from 6 - 7pm)
- Sparkman Wharf
- Free + open play on a first-come, first-served basis
- SparkmanWharf.com
St. Jude Walk
- Saturday, September 27
- Event Opens: 6:30 AM
- Opening Ceremony, Kids Dash, & Walk Start: 7:30 AM and 8 AM
- Celebration Party: 9:30 AM
- Benchmark International Arena
- Fundraising.StJude.org
Vibes of the Bay
- Saturday, September 27 starting at 4pm
- Crowbar - 1812 North 17th Street in Ybor City
- Community.SymphonicDistribution.com