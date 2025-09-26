Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weekend Warmup: Things To Do in Tampa Bay September 26 - 28

Bucs Charity Tailgate

  • Sunday, September 28
    • Tailgate starts at 9am
    • Bucs vs Eagles kickoff at 1pm
    • 4005 N Himes Avenue in Tampa - one block from Raymond James Stadium
  • WhatTheBuc.net

Oktoberfest

  • Friday, September 26 from 5 - 10pm
  • Saturday, September 27 from noon - 10pm
    • The German-American Society Friendship of Pinellas County - 8098 66th Street N in Pinellas Park
  • GermanTampaBay.com/Oktoberfest

Fall Kickoff at Kerby's Nursery

  • Saturday, September 27 from 9am - 5pm
    • Kerby's Nursery & Landscaping - 2311 South Parsons Avenue in Seffner
  • Eventbrite.com

National Day of Ghost Hunting

  • Saturday, September 27 - tours at 5pm, 6pm, & 7pm
    • Mari Jean Hotel - 2349 Central Avenue in St. Pete
  • SpiritsofStPete.com

Hauntizaar 2025: Handmade Halloween Bazaar

  • Saturday, September 27 from 10am - 3pm
    • St Petersburg Shuffleboard Club - 559 Mirror Lake Drive N in St. Pete
  • Facebook.com

JAWS in Concert

  • Saturday, September 27 at 7:30pm
  • Sunday, September 28 at 2pm
    • Mahaffey Theater - 400 1st Street S in St. Pete
  • FloridaOrchestra.org

Shrimp, Shellfish & Spice

  • Saturday, September 27 from 1 - 8pm
    • Lakeland Square Mall - 3800 US Hwy 98 N in Lakeland
  • SaturdayShoppes.com

Glow Pop-Up Pickleball

  • Friday, September 26 from 6 - 10pm (lessons from 6 - 7pm)
    • Sparkman Wharf
    • Free + open play on a first-come, first-served basis
  • SparkmanWharf.com

St. Jude Walk

  • Saturday, September 27
    • Event Opens: 6:30 AM
    • Opening Ceremony, Kids Dash, & Walk Start: 7:30 AM and 8 AM
    • Celebration Party: 9:30 AM
  • Benchmark International Arena
  • Fundraising.StJude.org

Vibes of the Bay

