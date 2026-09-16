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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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Weight Loss and Peptides with Peaks of Health

Call to reach the peak of your health.
Peaks of Health | Morning Blend
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It's hard to discuss weight loss without mentioning peptides these days. And with the seemingly never ending supply and variety of them, it's hard to know what's the best option, as well as what's safe and what isn't. Joining The Morning Blend is Dr. Tracie Leonhardt to share her expertise on the subject as well as discuss how Peaks of Health approached peptides.

To learn more information or schedule an appointment, visit PeaksofHealth.com or call 727-826-0838.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Peaks of Health

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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