Weight Loss and Peptides with Peaks of Health

It's hard to discuss weight loss without mentioning peptides these days. And with the seemingly never ending supply and variety of them, it's hard to know what's the best option, as well as what's safe and what isn't. Joining The Morning Blend is Dr. Tracie Leonhardt to share her expertise on the subject as well as discuss how Peaks of Health approached peptides.

To learn more information or schedule an appointment, visit PeaksofHealth.com or call 727-826-0838.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Peaks of Health

