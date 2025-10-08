We're Catching up With Two 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Ahead of the Season 22 Premiere

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, Grey’s Anatomy is considered one of the great television shows of our time.

Now in its 22nd season, the high-intensity medical drama follows a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another and, at times, more than just friendship. Together, they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Season 22 premieres Thursday, October 9. After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation.

We're talking with stars Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt, and Kim Raver, who plays Teddy, ahead of the premiere.