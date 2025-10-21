We're Talking With Braun Strowman About His New Series 'Everything on the Menu'

We're talking with WWE Legend Braun Strowman about his new travel series, which has him swapping body slams for bite-sized adventures at some of America’s favorite local eateries.

Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman checks out the ultimate greasy-spoon favorites to the Michelin-starred temples of gastronomy and everything in between.

Braun doesn't just eat... he obliterates every dish in his path, bonds with the culinary warriors behind the counter, and picks his favorite from each city's most iconic flavors.

The eight-city tour includes Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Tampa.

Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman premieres Friday, October 24 with back-to-back episodes at 10pm ET/PT on USA Network.