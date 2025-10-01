We're Talking With Stars of ABC's 'High Potential' Daniel Sunjata & Amirah J

“High Potential” follows a single mom (Kaitlin Olson) with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata).

Based on the popular French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” “High Potential” stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, Steve Howey as Nick Wagner and Judy Reyes as Selena.

The third episode of season two airs Tuesday, Sept. 30 on ABC and streams next day on Hulu. When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn’t ready to face.

