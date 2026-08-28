Where Should a First-Time Home Buyer Begin? “Jennifer YAY Hammond tells first-time home buyers to remember three things: EDUCATE, PREPARE, and PROTECT.” You do NOT want to buy a Money Pit.

1. EDUCATE before you buy. Don’t start by falling in love with a house—start by understanding the process. Learn how Realtors, mortgages, inspections, insurance, title, negotiations, and closing costs actually work. Knowledge can save you thousands of dollars.

2. PREPARE before you shop. Know your credit, your comfortable monthly payment, and how much cash you’ll actually need. And don’t assume you need a huge down payment—there may be first-time buyer programs and down-payment assistance available. Know your numbers before you start looking at homes.

3. PROTECT yourself by building the right team. Buying a home may be one of the largest financial decisions you'll ever make. Your Realtor, lender, inspector, insurance professional, and title company should be people you understand, trust, and have carefully selected.

And that’s exactly why I created my online First-Time Home Buyer Course—to educate and empower buyers before they make these big decisions. You can learn more at www.jennifersclass.com [jennifersclass.com]. My message is simple: Don’t just buy a home—learn how to buy it wisely. And then we can turn that first set of keys into a YAY! moment!”

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hammond Real Estate Education

