White Rhino Encounter at Zoo Tampa

If you’d like to get up close with one of the Earth’s largest mammals, you’ll love the Southern White Rhino experience at Zoo Tampa. Roxanne got to meet a couple of splendid rhinos, a mama and her baby. Not only do you get to pet these gentle giants, but you also learn an abundance of fun rhino facts. For example, did you know that the “White Rhino” isn’t white in color? It’s more of a grayish hue. The name came from words used by natives to describe the rhino that sounded like “white,” but actually meant wide, referring to their “wide mouths,” which are perfect for grazing. That little lost-in-translation moment named the species for years to come.

From Zoo Tampa’s compassionate care of the animals, ensuring they have “choice and control” over how they’re handled and what behaviors are expected of them, to the animal match program, the caretakers at Zoo Tampa are making big strides in conservation efforts for this species.

