Wiener Dog Fans Unite: Doxapalooza 2025 Returns November 1

Get ready to celebrate your love for dachshunds while supporting the work of Dachshund Adoption Rescue and Education! Doxapalooza is back on Saturday, November 1 at Keel Farms in Plant City.
It’s the biggest wiener dog event of the year — and yes, at Doxapalooza, every dog is a wiener… and a winner. On Saturday, November 1, 2025, DARE (Dachshund Adoption Rescue & Education) will host its 19th annual Doxapalooza fundraiser at Keel Farms in Plant City.

The beloved event promises a full day of fun, starting with wiener dog races presented by the Florida Wiener Dog Derby, costume contests, a lick-a-lot contest, and lure course racing by Swift Paws. There will also be live and silent auctions, food trucks, and vendor booths featuring dog treats, crafts, dachshund merchandise, and more.

By attending, fans aren’t just celebrating their love for dachshunds — they’re supporting DARE’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dachshunds in need across Florida.

Registration for contests, races, and raffles is now open at Doxapalooza.org. Admission and parking are free, making it an accessible, family-friendly event for the whole community.

