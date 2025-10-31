Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wine on Wheels Delivers Boo-tiful Cocktails & Luxury Bar Service for Any Event

Wine on Wheels shows us how to make some festive, spooky cocktails!
This Halloween, Wine on Wheels is bringing the spooky spirits straight to your party — alongside a full-service, luxury bar experience that transforms events into unforgettable celebrations.

Founder Melody Maria joins us to showcase two Halloween-themed cocktails, each crafted with premium ingredients and presented in style to match the holiday vibe.

Wine on Wheels isn’t just about serving drinks. Each bar is an eye-catching showpiece, with design and décor customized for the event — whether it’s a wedding, corporate gathering, or intimate private party. The result? A stunning focal point guests love to photograph, post, and remember long after the final sip.

To learn more or book for your next event, visit Wine-OnWheels.com, call 727-657-8218, or follow @wineonwheels411 on social media.

