Wine on Wheels Delivers Boo-tiful Cocktails & Luxury Bar Service for Any Event

This Halloween, Wine on Wheels is bringing the spooky spirits straight to your party — alongside a full-service, luxury bar experience that transforms events into unforgettable celebrations.

Founder Melody Maria joins us to showcase two Halloween-themed cocktails, each crafted with premium ingredients and presented in style to match the holiday vibe.

Wine on Wheels isn’t just about serving drinks. Each bar is an eye-catching showpiece, with design and décor customized for the event — whether it’s a wedding, corporate gathering, or intimate private party. The result? A stunning focal point guests love to photograph, post, and remember long after the final sip.

To learn more or book for your next event, visit Wine-OnWheels.com, call 727-657-8218, or follow @wineonwheels411 on social media.