Winthrop Restaurant Week

Winthrop is a walkable neighborhood, with small town charm, in Riverview, 15 mins from downtown Tampa. Join us for a week of special menus and restaurant giveaways from Sept 17-27th. Each participating business will feature a special menu that’s only available during Restaurant Week.
Participating Restaurants:
Acropolis Greek Taverna
Cali
Cappy's Pizzeria
Donovan's Meatery
Himes Breakfast House
Longshots
The Patio
Tutto Tavola
For more information, visit https://winthropfl.com/restaurantweek/ [winthropfl.com]