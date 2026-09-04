Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Winthrop Restaurant Week

Check out special dishes and promos for Winthrop Restaurant Week.
Winthrop Restaurant Week | Morning Blend
Posted

Winthrop is a walkable neighborhood, with small town charm, in Riverview, 15 mins from downtown Tampa. Join us for a week of special menus and restaurant giveaways from Sept 17-27th. Each participating business will feature a special menu that’s only available during Restaurant Week.

Participating Restaurants:
Acropolis Greek Taverna
Cali
Cappy's Pizzeria
Donovan's Meatery
Himes Breakfast House
Longshots
The Patio
Tutto Tavola

For more information, visit https://winthropfl.com/restaurantweek/ [winthropfl.com] 

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com