Women Veterans League Hosting First Vets-n-Pets Fundraiser on October 25

The Women Veterans League is getting ready to host its first Vets-n-Pets fundraiser, benefiting the Friends of Strays animal shelter.
Posted

It's happening on Saturday, October 25 from 10am - 2pm at the Wounded Warrior Abilities Ranch, located at 5500 62nd Avenue N in St. Pete.

The fun-filled day will include a DJ, roaming photo booth, and free hot dogs and hamburgers for the first 100 attendees.

Activities will feature a pet costume contest with prizes, and pet trick-or-treat stations from more than 50 vendors.

Special guests include the Pinellas County Canine Unit, Raptor Rescue showcasing a bald eagle, Indigo Reptile Co. with exotic lizards and snakes, and the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary presenting rescued birds.

Visitors can also speak with dog trainers and connect with various veterans’ organizations on site.

For more information, visit WVLofTampaBay.org.

