Women Veterans League - Past, Present and Future

The Women Veterans Monument is happening!
After 7 years of paperwork, approval has been made for a new monument to honor women veterans past, present and future.

Fundraiser on Sunday, December 14th at The Zoo Club in St Pete from 2-5pm. The band Full Throttle will be playing to help us celebrate the impending Monument. We have baskets and items for raffle along with a 55" Smart TV!.

The Monument at Tampa is the first of many that we are hoping to have across Florida and across the nation at various locations, so all women veterans have that connection to one another.

Fundraiser: The Zoo Club - Sports & Grille 5111 66th St N Saint Pete, FL 33709 Sunday, December 14th 2025 2-5pm FULL THROTTLE! For Donations: Contact Connie White at CC48con@gmail.com Lackland Royal Swans, Unit #159, Military Women Across the Nation

