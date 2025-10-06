World Space Week: Making Marshmallow Constellations with MOSI

The Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) is marking World Space Week (October 4 - 10) with a full slate of activities, special events, and planetarium shows designed to inspire curiosity about life beyond Earth.

Highlights include Science @ the Saunders with space trivia on Wednesday night, rocket club exhibits on Thursday, and Skywatch on Friday evening for guided stargazing.

In keeping with this year’s theme, Living in Space, visitors can try their hand at marshmallow constellation building — using marshmallows to represent stars and toothpicks as connecting lines. The activity connects ancient celestial navigation with modern astronaut training, demonstrating how constellations can aid navigation not only on Earth but also in the vast expanse of space, should technology fail.

MOSI’s World Space Week programming offers fun for all ages, blending science, creativity, and hands-on discovery.

For more information, visit MOSI.org.