We can scramble and we can search and we all do it... we wait til last minute to get that holiday gift for someone we love, Yesi De Avila is back to share some of her ideas for “Last Minute Gift Ideas"

Featured Items:

Bedsure GentleSoft® Organic Cotton Sheet Set

Search Bedsure Organic on Amazon Use Code: COTTON12 Now through 12/20/2025

Kandesn® Pure Biocellulose Under Eye Masks

Kandesn® Eye Masks available at sunrider.com

For more info, please visit Yesi on instagram @YesiStyleMedia or her website Yesi.Style https://yesi.style/ [yesi.style]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: YESI! Style

