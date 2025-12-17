Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Yesi De Avila is back to share some of her ideas for “Last Minute Gift Ideas"

Yesi shows us some great last minute gifts.
Yesi Style Media | Morning Blend
Posted

We can scramble and we can search and we all do it... we wait til last minute to get that holiday gift for someone we love, Yesi De Avila is back to share some of her ideas for “Last Minute Gift Ideas" 

Featured Items:

Bedsure GentleSoft® Organic Cotton Sheet Set
Search Bedsure Organic on Amazon Use Code: COTTON12 Now through 12/20/2025

Kandesn® Pure Biocellulose Under Eye Masks
Kandesn® Eye Masks available at sunrider.com

For more info, please visit Yesi on instagram @YesiStyleMedia or her website Yesi.Style https://yesi.style/ [yesi.style]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: YESI! Style

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com