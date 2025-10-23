Yesi De Avila Shares New Launches, Guilt-Free Treats & Tampa Steak-Cation Idea

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Yesi Style Media
Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila is back with some new launches, guilt-free treats, and a steak-cation that will enhance all your senses.
For more information on all products discussed, check out:
- Tiny Island Cocktails
- 8-pack for $16.99
- Find it at TinyIslandCocktails.com, Walgreens, Total Wine & ABC Liquors
- RxBar Pumpkin Spice
- Shop on Amazon, Target, or RxBar.com
- Epicurean Hotel
- EpicureanHotel.com
- Located in Tampa’s vibrant SoHo district, across the street from the legendary Bern’s Steak House
For more, you can follow Yesi on Instagram @YesiStyleMedia or visit her website Yesi.Style.