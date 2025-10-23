Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Yesi De Avila Shares New Launches, Guilt-Free Treats & Tampa Steak-Cation Idea

Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila is back with some new launches, guilt-free treats, and a steak-cation that will enhance all your senses.
Yesi De Avila | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Yesi Style Media

Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila is back with some new launches, guilt-free treats, and a steak-cation that will enhance all your senses.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • Tiny Island Cocktails
  • RxBar Pumpkin Spice
  • Epicurean Hotel
    • EpicureanHotel.com
    • Located in Tampa’s vibrant SoHo district, across the street from the legendary Bern’s Steak House

For more, you can follow Yesi on Instagram @YesiStyleMedia or visit her website Yesi.Style.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com