Yo Murphy Shares His Outlook for the Bucs 2025-2026 Season

Few athletes can match the accomplishments of Yo Murphy, the only football player in history to have played in the Super Bowl, NFL Europe’s World Bowl, and the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup.

Murphy makes his home in Tampa and has built a training compound preparing players for the NFL, helping these young men pursue their own football dreams.

We figured, no better person to talk with to find out about these young players on the Bucs team and give us his thoughts on what lies ahead this year.