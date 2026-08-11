Youth Beauty and Tips

Tweens and Teens are starting to think about skincare and especially as they continue to grow. But, how can parents and grandparents guide this age group when it comes to beauty? On this week's Beauty Blend, Amanda Russman shares her professional opinion about what services are appropriate and how to get results that will be teen-approved.
Tweens and Teens are starting to think about skincare and especially as they continue to grow. But, how can parents and grandparents guide this age group when it comes to beauty? On this week's Beauty Blend, Amanda Russman shares her professional opinion about what services are appropriate and how to get results that will be teen-approved.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
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