Zoo Tampa Fun Run

Join the Herd for ZooTampa’s Kids Fun Run, Presented by Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH! Tampa’s only kid-friendly race that features incredible wildlife along your path ZooTampa at Lowry Park is calling all wildlife supporters to join us for this one-of-a-kind race day adventure, where kids take center stage for a morning of wild fun. Take a run – walk – or crawl - on the wild side at the 3rd annual ZooTampa Kids Fun Run, presented by Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH, on Saturday, September 6!
For more information visit https://zootampa.org/event/zootampa-kids-fun-run-2025/ [zootampa.org]