Zoo Tampa Fun Run

Kids can Run, Walk or Crawl through Zoo Tampa
Join the Herd for ZooTampa’s Kids Fun Run, Presented by Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH! Tampa’s only kid-friendly race that features incredible wildlife along your path ZooTampa at Lowry Park is calling all wildlife supporters to join us for this one-of-a-kind race day adventure, where kids take center stage for a morning of wild fun. Take a run – walk – or crawl - on the wild side at the 3rd annual ZooTampa Kids Fun Run, presented by Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH, on Saturday, September 6!

For more information visit https://zootampa.org/event/zootampa-kids-fun-run-2025/ [zootampa.org]

