City of St. Pete accepting applications for its Community Food Grant Program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Applications are now open for the city of St. Pete’s Community Food Grant Program.

It’s part of the Healthy Food Action Plan, which community members helped to create. The goal is to improve healthy equity and food access for residents.

Last year's project that won funding included things like a mobile food truck and a no-cost grocery store.

St. Germain spoke with the Healthy St. Pete Coordinator, who explained what kind of projects they hope to see in the application pool this year.

“These can be new or existing programs or projects that local nonprofits are working on, really in the area to strengthen community health & wellness 301 they could support the local food economy and community building and really address food access and security,” said Kim Lehto, Healthy St. Pete coordinator.

We know a lot of families are struggling right now, and Lehto said the more resources available for people, the better.

This year, the city has up to $100,000 to award, and applications are open until February 12.

You can learn more and how to apply by clicking here.



