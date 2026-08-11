Economics professor discusses the hidden cost of Florida’s Amendment Three

TAMPA, Fla. —
- Amendment Three, which is the property tax amendment, would increase the homestead exemption, restrict how cities and counties may spend remaining property tax revenue, and would also require lawmakers to create a process through which local governments could further increase the exemption.
- Recently groups representing police, firefighters, sheriff’s offices, hospitals, cities, and counties have all raised concerns about how this cut could affect services.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone covers political news and spoke with University of Tampa economics professor Abigail Hall about the hidden cost of Amendment Three.
- You can see the full interview on Full Circle Florida, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on Tampa Bay 28.