Experts offer advice on how to avoid World Series ticket scam

TAMPA, Fla. — Tropicana Field is getting ready to host three World Series games next week, and fans are hoping to be inside to see history made.

But the cost of tickets is soaring ahead of the first pitch.

As of Thursday, there are only standing-room-only tickets remaining through the Rays website for Games 3 and 4 on both Monday and Tuesday. Those tickets, however, are going to cost you more than $880.

On Wednesday, for Game 5, there are more seats available in the upper deck, but those tickets run upwards of $900 a ticket.

If you go to SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan marketplace for the Rays, there are several seats still available for all three games. Ticket prices for Game 3 start at $840, Game 4 is over $900, and Game 5 is about $880. All those seats are in the upper deck.

With this in mind, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Nick Gardner, the VP of Digital Product Delivery for Event Ticket Center, about how to avoid getting scammed when trying to purchase World Series tickets.

LaGrone asked him what the big red flags are that you need to look out for when purchasing your tickets online.

“Yeah, so we tell people to look for four things. The first is transparency. At the top of any resale site that's reputable, you'll see a banner that says something along the lines of, we're a resale marketplace, prices may be above or below face value. The second thing we tell people to look for is a secure checkout. If anybody's asking you to pay via Venmo or Zelle or crypto, we typically tell people to stay away from that, and you want to be paying with a credit card. The third thing is longevity. We want people to look up a company online, find reviews, find press releases, just a history of business,” Gardner said.

He continued, “If someone is reaching out to you via social media, if they're reaching out to you at all, typically you want to be the one reaching out to find tickets.”