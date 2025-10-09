Fan Zone: Lightning superfan Joyce Petersen owns Stanley Cup rings and never misses a game

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is a hockey town, and for so many people, the Lightning is part of their life.

The arena is alive on gameday thanks to all the diehard fans. Every week during the regular season, Tampa Bay 28 is listening to a different fan for our Fan Zone segment about what makes them so proud to support the Bolts.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain met with a Tampa area native and season ticket holder to learn about her love for the Lightning.

Joyce Petersen has been a Lightning superfan since the very beginning.

“Because they are the best team in the league!” said Petersen.

Her love for the Lightning is on full display at her home — everything from pucks to sticks and mugs to figurines.



“So you have a lot of memorabilia in your house. What are some of your favorite things you have?” asked St. Germain.

“I have these Stanley Cup rings that I purchased. I was able to purchase as a season ticket member,” said Petersen.

“What’s been your favorite game that you’ve ever gone to?” asked St. Germain.



“The Stanley Cup in 2021, when we won the Stanley Cup,” said Petersen.

She continued, “Just being in that arena with them lifting the cup, circling the ice, each player circling the ice, sharing it with fans."

"I love the team just because of what they do in the community. They always seem to be available for the fans after the games if you stand by the parking lot, some of them will stop and sign autographs,” said Petersen.



Petersen is also part of the Sticks of Fire. It’s an independent group of Lightning supporters that has been around for more than 10 years. You have likely seen and heard them.



“We do marches. We have the flags. I used to hold the flags, but after a couple of blocks, they get really heavy, so I leave that for the younger people now. But we are there, we are chanting, we are singing. Let’s go Lightning!” said Petersen.



“How is that to be part of the fan cheer squad?” asked St. Germain.

“It’s fun. We have a good time. Meet a lot of new people. Everybody is welcome to join us,” said Petersen.



“If you just see us walking down the street, going to a game with the flags and everything, just join us and sing along. All it costs is your voice,” said Petersen.

“Do you have a voice the day after games?” asked St. Germain.

“Not really,” laughed Petersen.



For Petersen, it’s all about that game day atmosphere. She sits in section 307.

“If you’re not a Lightning fan already, and you go to a game and you experience the excitement of the arena. Once you get to a game, you’ll go back," said Petersen.