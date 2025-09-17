Florida's first Hispanic governor, Bob Martinez, reflects on his life and legacy

- September 15 to October 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month.
- Tampa Bay 28 is amplifying the voice of those making a difference and making our community stronger.
- Bob Martinez grew up in Ybor City, would later become the mayor of Tampa, and then eventually become the first Hispanic Governor of Florida.
- Martinez sat down one-on-one with Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone to talk about his life and legacy.
- You can see the full interview above.
