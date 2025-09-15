Former Bucs Player and Sports Radio Host look back on the 50 years of Bucs memories

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating 50 seasons this year.
- From Super Bowl wins to iconic players there are a lot of memories to look back on.
- Former player Ian Beckles and sports radio host Rock Riley sat down with Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone at the iconic Press Box in South Tampa to discuss the Bucs legendary history.
- You can see the full story above.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone
.
Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property
The Harvest Sarasota Church painted a pride-themed crosswalk after FDOT removed over 50 murals across the state. The goal, Robyn Minor says, was to do something peaceful but bring the community together.
Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property