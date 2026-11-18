TAMPA, Fla. — People in the Tampa Bay area can run for a good cause on Saturday. The Girls on the Run 5K celebration is Saturday morning at Al Lopez Park in Tampa.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain has volunteered with this nonprofit for ten years now and it’s a cause near and dear to her heart. Girls on the Run is a national program which focuses on teaching confidence and self-empowerment through physical activity and the goal is to run a 5K at the end of each season.

Watch report from Lauren St. Germain:

Girls on the Run 5k will celebrate confidence, community and empowerment

More than 500 girls from 50 different schools in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee counties are involved this Fall season.

Jessica Dvoracsek is the Development Manager for Girls on the Run of Greater Tampa Bay. She explained the 5K is the program’s largest fundraiser and it’s open to everyone.

“Our celebration 5K is for the community. It’s for everyone who wants to be there. It’s a great opportunity to see what our program is all about but also it’s a great opportunity for you if you’ve never been at a 5k before and you really want to kind of dip your toe into running. We don’t have any age group awards or anything like that. It’s really meant to be a fun, empowering, encouraging moment for you to run a 5k, and truly it’s the sparkliest 5k you’ll ever be at,” said Dvoracsek.

The celebration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday morning in Al Lopex Park and the 5K kicks off at 9:15 a.m. For more information and to register, go to this link.



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Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.

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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.