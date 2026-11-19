TAMPA, Fla. — It’s a holiday tradition that puts the spirit of giving into action.

The annual Harvest of Happiness Thanksgiving meal distribution makes sure military families have a little extra something to be thankful for around the dinner table.

From the fixings to the pies and a whole lot of holiday cheer, volunteers made sure Thanksgiving will be a little brighter for the men and women who serve our country and their families who serve right alongside them.

The event, organized by Blue Star Families Tampa Bay Region provides military families with the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

For these volunteers it’s about more than what’s on the menu. It’s a chance to show appreciation, ease some of the holiday burden, and remind these families that their community has their back.

“So, what makes this so very special is that there are so many people in our local community, and I might tear up a little bit, my family included, who don't have all of their loved ones around the table this Thanksgiving holiday. And when you're alone with children and having to put on a holiday meal all by yourself, it's that much greater of a burden. It's not as joyful to be out in the supermarkets picking up all your groceries. So, if we can give them a little bit of extra joy this holiday season, we're here to do so,” said Suzy Malloy, executive director of Blue Star Families Tampa Bay.

And for us at Tampa Bay 28, supporting this event is one more way to say thank you to the families who give so much in service to our country.

To learn more about Blue Star Families, their programs, and how you can volunteer click here.