‘I just want justice for my baby’: Family seeks answers after Tampa mother killed in Halloween crash

TAMPA, Fla. — A local family is grieving the loss of Armoneé Harrison, a mother killed in a deadly crash on Halloween night.

Now, nearly two weeks later, her family is still waiting for answers. They spoke with Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey about their loss and their plea for justice.

Watch report from Andrew Kinsey:

Family seeks answers after Tampa mother killed in Halloween crash

“I am hurt. I am in pain. It’s just been difficult,” said Marlena Harrison, Armoneé’s mother.

For Marlena, every day now comes with the painful reminder that her daughter is never coming home.

“Me and Armani was very close. She liked to laugh, goofy, liked to play, keep everybody smiling, very entertaining,” said Marlena.

The 27-year-old died on Halloween night in a crash that left her family heartbroken.

“The police came to my house and knocked on my door at one o'clock in the morning and told me what happened,” said Marlena.

Tampa Police said shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 31, the driver of a Chevy Avalanche sped away from a traffic stop. Minutes later, police said the Avalanche struck two unoccupied vehicles along East 28th Avenue, ran a stop sign near 22nd Avenue, and slammed into the back of a Nissan Pathfinder. The impact sent the Pathfinder into a utility pole. Armoneé was inside with two of her friends, on their way to a party. They never made it.

“The impact was so hard to where it cracked the pole, the, the concrete, the cement,” said Marlena.

Medics saved Armoneé’s two friends, but it was too late for her. She was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries. Police said the driver of the Avalanche ran from the scene.

Now, Armoneé’s family is searching for answers.

“I want justice for my baby and my grandkids,” said Marlena.

The loss reaches far beyond one grieving mother.

Armoneé leaves behind two young sons. One is just 2 years old, and the other is only 3 months old. They will now grow up without their mother by their side.

And while the family tries to piece together life without Armoneé, they’re left with a painful question: Who was driving the truck, and why haven’t they come forward?

“Someone knows who this person is, where this person is. This person has to be brought to justice,” Armoneé’s great-uncle said.

“I would like for you to turn yourself in. At least give me peace, give my grandkids peace. Let her be at rest right now. I'm hurting. Let me be at peace. Turn yourself in, please,” said Marlena.

Marlena knows nothing can bring her daughter back. But she says her family deserves the truth, both for Armoneé and for the two young boys she leaves behind.

She refuses to let her daughter’s story end without answers.

“I just want justice for my baby,” said Marlena.

Tampa Police continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police.



Share Your Story with Andrew



Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.

Contact Andrew Kinsey First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.