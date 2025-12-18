'It feels like Christmas': Tampa students get first-ever book fair as part of If You Give a Child a Book

TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas came a little early for students at Sullivan Partnership Elementary School in Tampa.

On Thursday, 68 kids got to take home five brand-new books as part of the “If You Give a Child a Book” Campaign. But this day was unique, and Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes was there for the special moment.

Watch full report from Nadeen Yanes

Tampa students get first-ever book fair as part of If You Give a Child a Book

Jodi Vizzi, the media specialist at The Sullivan Partnership School, got the opportunity to walk students through their first-ever book fair. The school was established in 1998 in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries.

“We are unique, our students, the majority of the students live at the shelter,” explained Vizzi.

“So that’s also why you guys have never had a book fair?” asked Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes.

“That’s correct, yes. We don’t want to ask the families to provide books when they are worried about getting on their feet and roofs on their heads and food on the tables. There are other priorities,” said Vizzi.

But the only priority here is turning pages into possibilities, through the joy of reading.

"I think this will be a really good book because it's really entertaining in multiple ways and that's why I got it,” said DeAndre Williams, a 5th grade student.

As part of the “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign” this year, Tampa Bay 28, Tampa Bay 28 viewers, and the Scripps Howard Fund raised over $14,000. That was enough money to donate nearly 2400 books.

At Sullivan Partnership Elementary School, the kids each got to take home five new books.

“It feels like today is Christmas,” said Jordan Alvarado, a 5th grade student.

“Now I have more books to read, and I wanted to read some new books for the summer. I was going to get some now I don't have to,” said Yara Rodriguez, a 5th grade student.

For many of these students, these may be the very first books they can call their own.

"In the past, I've always been able to give books that have been donated by the community, and we are very grateful for that, but to have a brand-new book the smell of cracking open a brand-new book is so special,” explained Vizzi.

Turning the next chapter of opportunity, curiosity, and literacy.

“So, a lot of our viewers who watch our station donated money across the station to make this happen do you want to say anything to them?” asked Yanes.

"Thank you so much because this is a big opportunity for me, well for us, and thank you." said Rodriguez.



